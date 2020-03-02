Schools to take longer look at scheduling question

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Pulaski County School Board announced Wednesday that they have made the decision to take a longer look at a possible four-day school week.

A public meeting to allow educators and the public to comment on the idea was originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 4, at the PCHS Little Theatre. That meeting has now been canceled until after the school board has been able to reassess the issue and gather further information.

“Pulaski County Public Schools has canceled the public school board meeting that was scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 4, 2020,” a release from the school system stated. “The purpose of this meeting was to present information and receive stakeholder feedback about the possibility of going to a four-day per week school calendar. After reviewing the preliminary research, it was determined that additional time would be needed to develop a viable four-day school week proposal. The Pulaski County School Board will reassess this issue in the fall of 2020 and the public meeting will be rescheduled at that time if the Board decides to move forward. Thank you to everyone who gave their time to complete the employee and community surveys. We genuinely appreciate the dialogue that has developed around the need for Pulaski County to explore innovative incentives for attracting teachers to our school division and helping us to retain the excellent teachers who are already here.

Information on the idea was originally presented to the Pulaski County School Board earlier in February after the board asked Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers to gather information. Dr. Siers reported that there are currently 560 school divisions in 25 states that use a four-day schedule. More than half of those are located in Colorado, Montana, Oklahoma and Oregon.

While presenting the information to the board, Siers presented both the possible positive and negative aspects of putting a four-day system in place. Some of the positive aspects included a chance to retain teachers, less wear and tear on buses, improved student attendance rates and more time for students to pursue interests outside of the school. Some of the possible negative aspects included a short-term drop in student achievement, impacts on the school nutrition program, slightly longer school days and child care concerns.

After the meeting, a survey was released asking for feedback on the idea of a four-day school week or other possible alternatives. Questions and suggestions raised during the survey prompted the board to postpone any decisions for or against the plan until the additional information is made available.

“There are a lot of details that need to be worked out before we have a viable proposal that could be presented to the School Board for consideration,” Siers said. “This is a topic that has brought out a lot of passion from those for and against, so we want to make sure that we have done our due diligence before asking the School Board to take any official action.”

If Pulaski County were to implement the four-day school week, they would be the first school in the state of Virginia to use such a system.

