Schools change meal delivery options

Pulaski County Public Schools have released a message concerning home delivery of meals for students.

“Due to additional restrictions imposed by the Governor’s order, all home delivery of student meals has ended. Food Distribution is now on Monday and Wednesday – each child will receive 2 breakfasts and 2 lunches on Monday and 3 of each on Wednesday. Check the Media Release (http://www.pcva.us/files/meal-instructions-2020.pdf) for changes in distribution sites.”

Written by: Editor on March 24, 2020.

