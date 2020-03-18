School system focuses on feeding

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County School Board held an emergency meeting Monday evening to discuss strategies to deal with the COVID-19 virus. One by one, principals for each of the county’s eight schools, as well as every department head, addressed the board to explain what steps they’d taken to deal with the school closure.

Friday, administrators and teachers at every grade level prepared study packets for students to use in case schools were closed. That afternoon, the governor ordered that every school in the state close for a two-week period of time and so this action proved to be timely.

Principals for each school described how hundreds of parents came by their schools Monday morning to pick up these study packets. Students whose parents were unable to pick up these packets will have them delivered to their residences in the coming days. These packets are designed to give Pulaski County pupils several days’ worth of assignments. More packets will be distributed periodically depending on the length of the closure.

Students in the eighth through 11th grade will be using Google Classroom for some of their lessons. Students in other grades will be checked on periodically.

“We’ve asked teachers to come in next Monday and make contacts with students to offer support and see how kids are doing,” said Mary Rash, PCPS Director of Administration and Instruction.

Though instruction is generally the first priority for any school system, the PCPS system has now made feeding the students their number one priority and School Nutritionist Ethelene Saddler has taken the lead in this effort.

“Our school nutrition team, they’re ready to go Wednesday to provide meals for all the students in this district and our plan is to provide two breakfasts and two lunches Monday and Wednesday and Friday, they all receive one breakfast and one lunch.” Sadler explained.

Meals are to be prepared at Pulaski County High School, Critzer Elementary School and Snowville Elementary school for this program for children ages 2 through 18 (or 21 for disabled students).

In addition, the school’s transportation system will be utilized to feed the student body.

“Everything we’re doing right now is to support Ms. Saddler,” said PCPS Director of Operations, Jess Shull. “We brought in 15 buses and had them cleaned and disinfected top to bottom. Custodians are focusing on giving the buildings a deep cleaning for when students return.”

Starting Wednesday, from 1 to 3 p.m., school buses will distribute meals in the parking lots of French’s Chapel, Critzer Elementary School, Fairlawn Baptist Church, Parrot Church of God, Pulaski County High School, Dublin United Methodist Church, Snowville Elementary, Morgan’s Chapel and Abundant Life.

In addition, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., school buses will distribute food at the Old Hiwassee Elementary School, Washington Square, the Central Gym and Abby Court. Food will be distributed from 2 p.m. till 3 p.m. at the Old Draper Elementary School and Meadow View Apartments.

Parents who are unable to come to the drop off points are asked to call (540) 643-0104 or go to pulaskicountyschoolmeals@pcva.us to request a meal delivery.

About 25 school bus drivers will be working to distribute food for the next couple of weeks and perhaps longer.

According to Sadler, this program is being funded through the U.S. Agriculture Department and all students, no matter their parents’ income, are eligible to receive these meals free of cost. The feeding program begins Wednesday, but food was available as early as Monday morning thanks to the School Back Pack program.

According to Don Shelor, Assistant Pastor of the Dublin United Methodist Church, 10 churches currently participate in the School Back pack program, which was designed to give needy students food enough to last the weekend. Many of these churches use the basement of his church to package the food, which is normally distributed to the schools each Friday.

Since school lesson plan packets were handed out Monday, Shelor took the back packs to the school at the first of the week, so that students could take them home when they picked up their assignments.

School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers admitted that dealing with this health crisis has switched PCPS priorities from teaching to feeding the students.

When this was mentioned to the school board at large, board member Becky Cox stated that “Jesus always fed before he taught.”

Toward the end of the meeting, School Board Chairman Timmy Hurst thanked everyone in the school system for their efforts

“It’s been a hectic time and a trying time and we’ve really been able to show what we’re made of and what we’re made of is a bunch of truly dedicated people,” said Hurst, as he choked back tears.

What was not answered and could not be answered was how long the school closure would be. Because of this, the most common refrain heard Monday was, “We’re just going on a day by day basis.”

“We’re following whatever the state tells us what to do unless there’s a local outbreak and we have to make a local closure,” said Dr. Siers. “As long as we do what the governor calls for, those lost instruction time hours will be waved.”

With more restrictions and cancellations coming out every hour, at this point extending the closure of Pulaski County Schools by two additional weeks seems more likely than not, though no announcement has been made as of press time.

School officials are prepping for a longer-term closure.

“An eight-week closure or even longer is a very real possibility,” said Siers.

What that would mean for the school prom and even the graduation remains to be seen.

