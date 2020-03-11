Robert Michael Viers

Nov. 11, 1952-March 6, 2020

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — Robert Michael Viers, 67, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.

He retired from the Roanoke Post Office and was a veteran, serving his country as a Warrant Officer 3 in the Army during the Vietnam War. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Arthur and Illa Mae Viers.

Survivors include his wife, Carol S. Viers of Christiansburg, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Corey M. Viers and Laura of Winston Salem, N.C.; twin 15-year-old grandchildren, Emily and Dylan Viers; sister and brother-in-law, Debra V. Sirt and Robbie of Charlotte, N.C.; brother, Charles Allen Viers of Las Vegas, Nev.; aunt, Shirley Keiger of Winston Salem, N.C., and many other relatives and friends.

Graveside services with full military honors are being held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Montgomery County Humane Society in his honor for the love of his animals.

The Viers family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

