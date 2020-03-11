Reward offered for identifying vandals

By WILLIAM PAINE

The County of Pulaski is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) who vandalized the old Newbern Elementary School. Several windows in the school were broken over the 2019 Christmas holiday and law enforcement has so far been unable to identify the culprit(s).

The $5,000 reward is set to be granted once the perpetrator(s) are identified, arrested and charged. Anyone with any knowledge of this costly act of vandalism is encouraged to call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 980-7800 or the Pulaski County Administration Office at (540) 980-7705.

