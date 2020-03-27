Rev. Earnest Howard Chinault

The Rev. Earnest Howard Chinault, 86, of Draper, Va., passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

He was born in Draper, Va., Jan. 29, 1934, to the late Howard Chinault and Margaret Dolly Rupe Chinault. Earnest graduated from Divinity School at Duke University in 1970. He also received an Associate Degree from New River Community College in pre-teacher curriculum in 1975. Earnest retired from the United Methodist Church after 31 years of faithful service, and remained a dedicated member of Draper United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 39 years, Joyce Covey Chinault.

He is survived by his three sons, Stephen Howard (Terry) Chinault of Wytheville, Va., Gary Lee (Angela) Chinault of Castle Rock, Colo., and Brian Earnest (Lisa) Chinault of Draper, Va.; three brothers, Johny Chinault of Pulaski, Va., Clyde Chinault of Dublin, Va., and Billy Chinault of King, N.C.; one sister; Nancy Chinault Palmer of Draper, Va., and three grandchildren, Isaak Chinault, Chloe Chinault, and Sophia Chinault, all of Castle Rock, Colo.

The family is holding a private graveside service in Thornspring Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later announced time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Draper United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 93, Draper, VA 24324. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

