Region Champs!

David Gravely/SWT

The Lady Cougar basketball team won big Friday, defeating the E.C. Glass Hilltoppers 70-57 to earn the Region 4D Championship and the top seed in Region 4D heading into the VHSL State Playoffs. Those playoffs begin Friday, March 6, when Pulaski County hosts the Millbrook Pioneers at Christiansburg High School. This VHSL state quarterfinal matchup is set to begin at 6 p.m. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m. and tickets are $10 at the door. See more about the big Pulaski County win and a preview of their upcoming game in our B-section.

Written by: Editor on March 5, 2020.

Comments

comments