Rebecca Ann Tickle Hamilton

June 29, 1951-March 11, 2020

Rebecca Ann Tickle Hamilton, 68, of Parrott, Va., gained her angel wings Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

She was retired from Radford University, where she was housekeeping manager. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Tickle and Juanita Foley; stepmother, Edythe Tickle; and granddaughter, Josie Nevaeh Burleson.

Survivors include her devoted husband and loving caregiver of 33 years, Daniel Wayne Hamilton; children, Rita White, Tommy (LeAnne) Franklin, Kimberly Moore, Daniel Hamilton Jr., and Elaine (Kevin) Gravley; brothers, Benny (Connie), Tony (Diane) and Billy Tickle; sisters, Kay Altes, Shelba (Walter) Akers, and Debbie Foley; 12 grandchildren, Alex and Dusty White, Hailey Warden, Carrie and Cortney Gravely, Joey and Willie White, Chrystal Clark, Miranda, Jacob, Landon, and Joseph Franklin; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.

She will be missed by all who knew her.

The family is receiving friends 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. Funeral services follow, with Pastor Dallas Vines officiating. Interment is 10 a.m. Monday, March 16, at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va.

The Hamilton family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford., Va.

