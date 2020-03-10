Reader wants return of Commerce Street Flea Market

Dear Editor,

I am writing to you in reference to the weekly flea market on Commerce Street. As you know, the flea market was taken away in 2019 because of a comment that it was an eye sore to downtown.

The flea market was actually a place where old friends could meet and mingle that very seldom ever see one another, as well as a place where locals could sell their goods. The flea market brought people downtown on a Saturday that most often would not come there. I believe that the town council should consider bringing back the flea market, but have a location primarily designated for people to set up.

And also, I believe the downtown area should have a place to build a real farmers market where local farmers can sell their produce at a price that people can afford. Currently we have the Tuesday farmers market at the train station, but an actual farmers market every day of the week would be an awesome thing for downtown Pulaski and would bring revenue to our town.

I hope the town council will put a plan in to action to make Pulaski great again. Springtime is coming and I feel like we could use the patronage in our town. I am a senior citizen that takes pride in my town and would really like to see the flea market return.

Thanks for your consideration,

Donald E. Whitaker

Pulaski

