Radford releases statement on COVID-19 case

First Local COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Radford

RADFORD – The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed the first local case of COVID-19 in the City of Radford. We as a community have the obligation to take further steps to curtail the spread, our first and most effective defense is to limit potential exposure. Radford residents are reminded to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and to practice social distancing when grocery shopping, fueling your vehicle,and completing other essential tasks. Remember to observe the hygiene steps of washing your hands frequently, sanitizing flat surfaces, do not touch your face, and social distance when associating with others.

Radford City Mayor, David Horton said, “From the beginning of the COVID 19 situation we have known that it would only be a matter of time before a case was confirmed in the City of Radford. We received word of that today. Our New River Health Officials have been on a high alert for weeks and are responding appropriately as is our community. We will continue to share facts and resources with Radford citizens to help them make good choices and protect themselves and their families. We wish the patient a swift and full recovery.”

City Manager, David Ridpath said, “As a community, Commonwealth and country, we need resolve and compassion. Take care of your family and look out for your neighbors who made need extra assistance. Together, we will be far more successful than we could ever be alone. The City is using all available resources, as well as advisories during this unprecedented time.”

Radford City officials continue to monitor COVID-19 and are in regular contact with regional officials and representatives of the Virginia Department of Health. Citizens are reminded to ensure they seek up-to-date information from reliable sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and the City of Radford website.

Written by: Editor on March 24, 2020.

