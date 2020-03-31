Pulaski to live stream work session

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

In order to remain transparent under state directives that limit personal interaction, Pulaski Town Council is live streaming it’s Tuesday work session on the town’s Facebook page.

After the COVID-19 pandemic spread into Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam directed gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people, with six feet distance between each person. This left local governments wondering how to conduct public business until life returns to normal.

At that point, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring issued a ruling that allows local governments to live-stream meetings, but only for the purpose of addressing crucial business.

Tuesday’s 5 p.m. work session originally was intended to be a budget work session. However, since council’s March work session was cancelled and there are a few matters that need to be addressed, Tuesday’s meeting will be a normal work session.

In order to follow state and Virginia Department of Health guidance, council chambers will be set up to allow social distancing and attendance is limited to 10 people. Therefore, members of the public are asked to please view the meeting on Pulaski’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/townofpulaski/

A recording of the meeting will be placed on the town’s website, pulaskitown.org, at a future date.

Town Manager Shawn Utt said the live-streamed broadcast is a “trial run” for the April 7 legislative meeting and any other meetings that must be held during the pandemic. Another option that could be considered if the Facebook stream doesn’t meet council’s needs is using a YouTube Broadcast channel, which some other jurisdictions are using.

Call 994-8600 with questions.

Written by: Editor on March 31, 2020.

