Pulaski prepares for coronavirus

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Every day brings new developments about the coronavirus and steps taken by governments and various institutions to control its spread.

As of this writing, upward of 700 people in the United States are known to have contracted this virus and more than 25 have died from the disease.

Five people in Northern Virginia have tested positive for the Corona virus, which is also referred to as COVID-19 because it was first identified in December 2019. No deaths from this virus have been reported in Virginia.

Though the coronavirus has yet to directly affect anyone in Pulaski County, steps are already being taken to limit its potential harm to those living in the Virginia Highlands. All LewisGale hospitals including LewisGale Hospital Alleghany, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, LewisGale Hospital Pulaski and LewisGale Medical Center currently have protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases.

Starting this week, visitors and patients are being directed to use specific entrances to allow for screening.

Visitors to LewisGale are asked the following questions:

Do you have a fever AND signs or symptoms of lower respiratory illness? Have you had close contact with a laboratory confirmed COVID-19 patients within the last 14 days? Do you have a fever OR signs and symptoms of lower respiratory illness AND a history of travel from an affected geographic area within 14 days of symptom onset?

Patients who are symptomatic will immediately be issued a protective mask and steps will be taken to isolate patients who are symptomatic, so that they cannot infect other patients or staff.

This week it was announced that Pulaski County Public Schools will be closed Friday, March 13. The closure is intended to provide teachers a preparation day to develop lesson plans that will allow them to engage students from home if a major outbreak causes a longterm school closure. The school system will also use this day to thoroughly clean and disinfect each campus.

Captain Nathanial Davis works as the Infection Control Officer for Pulaski County Emergency Services (formerly known as REMSI).

“Part of my routine responsibilities is making sure that we have procedures and equipment and policies in place to keep ourselves, our patients and the community as a whole safe from the spread of infection,” said Davis. “Anytime we encounter somebody with a potential respiratory infection, we’ll immediately put a mask on the patient.”

Should everyone wear masks to prevent acquiring this virus?

“Most surgical masks are not designed to stop you from breathing in a disease,” said Davis. “It is designed to prevent you from sharing a disease that you have with someone else. A respiratory virus usually spreads by droplet transmission. The mask keeps that droplet trapped inside the mask and it minimizes the chance to spread to somebody else. If you go for surgery, the team will wear masks. That’s not to protect them, as much as it is to protect patients, because if they were to cough or sneeze during surgery, those droplets could cause infection in the patient.”

Paramedics may put masks on themselves if they feel they are at a high risk of being infected but unlike a standard surgical mask, their masks are specially designed for this function.

Aside from putting protective masks on strangers, which could result in awkward situations, Davis says there are several sensible methods to avoid contracting a respiratory illness. The first thing to consider is maintaining one’s personal space.

“You have to be in within a three-foot radius of an infected person to be at risk of a droplet virus,” said Davis. “They are larger molecules that are transmitted to another person when you cough or sneeze. That quickly falls to the ground within a three-foot bubble.”

To be extra safe when near a person displaying flu-like symptoms, it’s best to maintain a distance of six feet when possible. Good hygiene is also key to keeping infection at bay. Doctors recommend that people wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. They also warn people to not touch their face, nose or mouth with their unwashed hands. When possible, it’s a good idea to wipe down grocery carts or baskets with sanitary sheets that are often provided at store entrances.

Those who are suffering from a respiratory illness are encouraged to cover their mouths and nose when they sneeze or cough and to use and quickly discard disposable tissues. Those with respiratory illnesses are also encouraged to keep at least a three-foot distance between themselves and the general public. Keep in mind that not everyone who coughs or sneezes has any type of contagious respiratory ailment, but could be asthmatic or simply have allergies.

Though the national news coverage of this malady is unparalleled in recent memory, it’s important to note that the common flu infects and kills thousands of individuals each year. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 34 million people contracted the flu this past season resulting in 350,000 hospitalizations. As a result, at least 20,000 people have died from the flu this season. For the past 14 weeks, the Virginia Department of Health has reported widespread flu activity in the Commonwealth. So far, 782 people have died from the flu in Virginia in the 2019-2020 flu season.

Both the common flu and the coronavirus are respiratory illnesses and as such patients present similar symptoms, which include coughing, sneezing, headaches, fever, body aches and upper congestion in the sinuses and the lungs.

“That’s one of the things that has people concerned right now is there isn’t a big difference in the symptoms and initial presentation of most respiratory viruses,” said Captain Davis. “We’re in the thick of flu season now. There certainly are a number of cases. Flu and COVIT-19 are totally different organisms. We have established vaccines that can help prevent many strains of flu. Whereas we’re in the early development of vaccine because COVIT-19 is new to us, so it’ll take us some time to develop a vaccine that can protect against it.”

The flu virus comes in many variations but each year a new vaccination is developed in hopes of stanching the spread of that disease.

“By taking the flu shot every year, you’re actually adding new antibodies into your immune system to protect yourself against between two and four strains of flu,” said Davis. “When you reach the elderly years where you’re at most at risk of the serious complication for a respiratory virus, then, at that point, you’ve had a lifetime of two to four strains of protections introduced into your system.”

Though COVIT-19 was newly identified, the corona virus is part of a larger family of diseases that have already come onto the scene including, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) – Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS) and surprisingly, the common cold. This is the reason that on the back of a can of Lysol, the corona virus is listed as one of the pathogens that the disinfectant can eradicate.

The mortality rate relative to the infection rate for COVIT-19 is still unknown due to its very recent appearance and the fact that many people have contracted the virus but show no symptoms. This is especially true for younger people, who appear to be much less affected by COVIT-19 than older folks and people with maladies affecting their immune system.

“When you get the cold, and you get a little bit of a sniffle and maybe a slight fever, most people don’t go to the doctor, so they may not get tested at all,” said Davis. People could have a disease that they don’t even realize they’re spreading. In most people the symptoms are going to be very mild here and could resemble the common cold.

It may happen that the coronavirus comes to Pulaski, but if it does, it likely won’t be much different from the more familiar, though equally detestable, common flu.

Written by: Editor on March 11, 2020.

Comments

comments