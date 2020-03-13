Pulaski County, Virginia: Public Service Announcement – March 13, 2020

In response to the Commonwealth of Virginia’s State of Emergency status resulting from the CORONAVIRUS,

Pulaski County is encouraging our citizens to follow recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health and

the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and practice social distancing and good hand hygiene.

 https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

 http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/

County employees will be common sensibly limiting interactions with the public when and where possible, and will

provide public service announcements, pertinent information and public meeting updates on both our County

website at: www.pulaskicounty.org and the Pulaski County Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/PulaskiVirginia

Please be advised Pulaski County is taking the following proactive measures to help keep our citizens and staff safe:

 Properly preparing within County Administration to continue to deliver all essential core services

 Temporarily suspending Parks & Recreation games, activities and programs effective – 03/14/20

 Temporarily closing all Pulaski County recreation and public use facilities effective – 03/14/20

 Temporarily closing the Pulaski County Welcome Center effective – 03/14/20

 Focusing the County’s custodial services on routine disinfection of public spaces effective – 03/14/20

 Engaged Pulaski County’s Emergency Operations Center Management Team

Pulaski County Administration will continue to work with our applicable partner agencies to closely monitor,

evaluate and react as needed and will communicate to the public accordingly.

Written by: Editor on March 13, 2020.

