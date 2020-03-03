Pulaski County overall economic development shines in 2019

According to data compiled by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership on announcements of employment creation and capital investment for 2019, Pulaski County finished first overall in Job Creation, second overall in New Capital Investment and 17th overall in the Number of Projects Announced per capita for the calendar year 2019, out of all 95 counties and 38 independent cities within the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The ranking outcomes were the result of Pulaski County’s two qualified projects in CY-2019, both of which were officially announced in concert with the Governor’s office. These two basic industry sector projects will collectively create more than 790 new jobs and more than $401 million in new capital investment. The two projects referenced consisted of Volvo Trucks North America and BimmerWorld.

“The Board of Supervisors is very gratified to receive the number one spot in economic development for the second time in three years. This continuing success is certain to have significant long-term benefits to the people of our county and to the economy of the entire New River Valley,” stated Joseph Guthrie, Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors. “We have one of the best economic development teams in Virginia, and they have been working very effectively with the previous and current Board of Supervisor members and other local leaders to support our existing businesses and industries to create jobs and encourage investment here in Pulaski County.”

Pulaski County also ranked number one in the Commonwealth in 2017 for Overall Economic Development Performance per capita having facilitated the creation of more than 600 new jobs and $57 million in new capital investment derived from five qualified basic industry sector projects in CY-2017. Since January 2017, Pulaski County has enjoyed seven qualified announcements that have resulted in nearly $475 million in new capital investment and more than 1,460 new jobs created. One of the seven announcements recently occurred Jan. 21, 2020, when Patton Logistics, LLC was welcomed as the newest member of Pulaski County’s business community.

“We knew Pulaski County had another impressive year of announcements, but did not anticipate we would end up on top again out of all 133 jurisdictions considering Virginia’s #1 business ranking and how strong the economy was in 2019,” stated Jon Wyatt, Chair of the Pulaski County Economic Development Authority. “We are thankful to have world-class companies such as Bimmerworld and Volvo who call Pulaski County home and are willing to invest millions and even hundreds of millions into their operations, their people and their future.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Pulaski County’s unemployment rate remained at the 20-year low of 2.8% in November 2019, reaching the third-lowest monthly rate in more than 30 years. “The availability of good jobs is foundational to the health of our local economy and achieving our goal of 40,000 people by 2030, and it takes leadership from our elected officials, a skilled workforce, a talented economic development team and trust, confidence and commitment from our businesses to make this possible,” stated Jonathan D. Sweet, County Administrator. “Our culminated successes in the past three years is not by accident, but rather the results of a lot of hard work, strategy, creativity and risk-taking by our economic development team, the unwavering support of our Board of Supervisors and EDA, a deep talent pool and without a doubt, God’s favor.”

Pulaski County, located in the New River Valley of Virginia, is home to eight international companies that represent more than 5,000 advanced manufacturing jobs. The County is considered to be Southwest Virginia’s Center for International Business and the New River Valley’s Advanced Manufacturing Hub.

