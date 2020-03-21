Pulaski County declares local emergency

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski County joined other area jurisdictions, the Commonwealth, and the nation Saturday in declaring an emergency due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said the basis for the Declaration of Local Emergency is the severity of the threat COVID-19 poses to the county.

“Although no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the New River Health District at this time, the threat … is of sufficient severity and magnitude to warrant a coordinated local government action to prevent or subsequently alleviate the damage, loss, hardship, or suffering caused by the existence of this communicable disease of public health threat,” states the declaration, released to media Friday evening and embargoed for public release until midnight.

The declaration states that due to “the potential spread of COVID-19 and the potential for substantial injury or harm to the population,” Pulaski County’s director of emergency management (Josh Tolbert) determined a need for a Declaration of Local Emergency.

Asked whether the declaration requires any particular actions by citizens or public safety, Sweet said, “It effectively allows us to activate the provisions under the Code of Virginia and our EOP (Emergency Operation Plan) for emergency management.” He added, “It gives us greater autonomy as we implement protocols to mitigate the threat of coronavirus, attempt to keep our folks safe and subsequently begin recovery efforts.”

