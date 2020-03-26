Principal hired for new Pulaski Middle School

It has been confirmed that the Pulaski County School Board has appointed Rebecah Smith, current Principal of Pulaski Elementary School, as the Principal of the new Pulaski County Middle School beginning in the Fall of 2020.

Smith has served as Principal at Pulaski Elementary School since 2014.

Pulaski County Elementary School Assistant Principal Mike Price has been named as Interim Principal for PES.

The PCPS system is currently in the process of recruiting two assistant principals to serve alongside Smith in the new Pulaski County Middle school.

Interviews are ongoing for the position of Principal of Pulaski County High School.

