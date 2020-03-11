Potato Bar raises money for Draper playground

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Draper Community Park Board held a Potato Bar Fundraiser hosted by The Merc last week for the purpose of raising money for a proposed playground which will be erected at the site of the old Draper Elementary School.

But what exactly is a Potato Bar?

“A Potato Bar is where you take a baked potato and put toppings on of your choice, including homemade chili,” said Carol Smith, Chair of the Draper Community Park Board.

That makes sense.

“The playground will cost about $57,000 to have it installed,” Smith continued. “It’s quite expensive but that’s partly due to insurance purposes, but I think we’ve worked out a deal where we can hire a consultant to come and use our workers. So that would reduce the cost some.”

Written by: Editor on March 11, 2020.

