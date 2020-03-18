PCVA releases meal information

Pulaski County Public Schools are closed due to concerns over the coronavirus. That closure will last, at this time, until at least March 27, 2020.

In an effort to help students continue to get healthy and nutritious meals, the school system will be providing a packaged breakfast and lunch during this closure.

Meals will be available Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week until further notice. These meals are prepared by the Pulaski County School Nutrition Program and preparation sites are Critzer Elementary School, Pulaski County High School and Snowville Elementary School.

Drive through to pick up meals will be available at the following areas from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020:

French’s Chapel

Critzer Elementary

Fairlawn Baptist Church

Parrot Church of God

Pulaski County High School

Dublin United Methodist Church

Snowville Elementary

Morgan’s Chapel and Abundant Life

School buses will be parked in the following parking lots and used as pickup points:

Old Hiwassee Elementary

Old Draper Elementary School

Central Gym

Washington Square Apartments (1 p.m. – 2 p.m.)

Meadow View (2 p.m. – 3 p.m.)

Abby Court (1 p.m. – 2 p.m.)

Meals are for children age 2 through 18 or up to 21 for students with disabilities.

More information about distribution locations and deliveries will be available on the pcva.us website and on your child’s school website by Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Parents are asked to accompany students to all sites to accept the meals.

If you are unable to connect with a meal distribution site, please email pulaskicountyschoolmeals@pcva.us or call 540-643-0104 to request meals. If you need the instructional packet and/or meals, use the same points of contact. You will need to include your child’s name, address and school they attend for packets and the number of meals needed for delivery.

More information about this program will be available on the PCVA website Tuesday.

