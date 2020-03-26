Dr. Kevin Siers, Superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools, has posted a message concerning some important information being sent out to parents.
The following letter about the PCPS Continuity of Learning Plan is being mailed out today to the parents of our elementary students:
Parents and Guardians of Pulaski County Elementary Students,
We hope that you and your families are well and safe during this current state of emergency. It is the goal of Pulaski County Public Schools to promote a continuity of learning during the last quarter of this school year. Therefore, we are implementing the following plan to provide educational opportunities to keep our students engaged and focused on learning.
Information about accessing the learning activities online will be sent to you by email and made available on each school’s social media page. (Please contact your child’s teacher if you need their login information or password.) If you wish to have weekly learning packets mailed to your home, please call 540-994-2511 and leave a message with the information requested below by April 1, 2020 or e-mail it to Stacey Heller, Coordinator of Elementary Education, at sheller@pcva.us. Thank you for your attention to this matter.
Information Needed
Child’s name
School & Grade Level
Teacher’s Name
Current Mailing Address
Sincerely,
Dr. Kevin W. Siers, Superintendent of Schools
