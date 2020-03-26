PCPS sending parents info on plan

Dr. Kevin Siers, Superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools, has posted a message concerning some important information being sent out to parents.

The following letter about the PCPS Continuity of Learning Plan is being mailed out today to the parents of our elementary students:

Parents and Guardians of Pulaski County Elementary Students,

We hope that you and your families are well and safe during this current state of emergency. It is the goal of Pulaski County Public Schools to promote a continuity of learning during the last quarter of this school year. Therefore, we are implementing the following plan to provide educational opportunities to keep our students engaged and focused on learning.

Grade level lessons will be developed weekly and delivered to students through Google classroom for students with internet access or through mailed learning packets for those who do not. Our goal is to have lessons prepared in one to two week increments and your child should have the first set of these assignments on their way by Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Our classroom teachers remain dedicated to ensuring progress for each student and therefore will continue to make weekly contact to offer assistance or answer questions about the instructional materials. Students and parents should plan to keep the learning packets and journals on hand so they can be returned to each school once buildings can be reopened to the public. Students who do not participate in these continued learning opportunities will be expected to attend a summer enrichment camp as a way to help them prepare for advancement to the next grade level.

Information about accessing the learning activities online will be sent to you by email and made available on each school’s social media page. (Please contact your child’s teacher if you need their login information or password.) If you wish to have weekly learning packets mailed to your home, please call 540-994-2511 and leave a message with the information requested below by April 1, 2020 or e-mail it to Stacey Heller, Coordinator of Elementary Education, at sheller@pcva.us. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Information Needed

Child’s name

School & Grade Level

Teacher’s Name

Current Mailing Address

Sincerely,

Dr. Kevin W. Siers, Superintendent of Schools

Written by: Editor on March 26, 2020.

