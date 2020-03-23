PCPS releases statement on school closure

The following statement has been released by the Pulaski County Public School system:

By Governor’s order, Pulaski County Public Schools will be closed for the remainder of the current school year.

The Virginia Department of Education will provide guidance in the near future about how school divisions should proceed with distance learning opportunities, award high school credit for work completed, and plan for addressing the needs of students with disabilities. Administrators and teachers will work this week to put our plan together and will communicate it to students and families as quickly as possible.

PCPS is committed to continuing our meals program for students for as long as possible although the pick-up sites and methods of delivery will likely change in order to reduce the possibility of exposure for the employees who are staffing the program. Please be on the lookout during the next few days for announced changes to our community meals program. Finally, there is an expectation that the COVID 19 cases in Virginia will increase significantly over the next few weeks to the point of causing a severe strain on community resources and possibly overwhelming medical services. Please practice responsible social distancing and adhere to the recommended steps needed to limit its spread. The safety and well-being of our children and their families is of the highest priority in the days ahead. Thank you and take care.

Written by: Editor on March 23, 2020.

