By WILLIAM PAINE

Pulaski County High School students were recently rewarded for their hard work and preparing for the SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills competition awards. Several students placed in the competition and will now advance to the state competition.

Several of the students were recognized with first place awards. Christi Hopper was named first place in the Cosmetology competition. Cierra Martin, Christi Hopper and Makaylyn Alley took first place in Community Service. Tiffany Smith was selected as first place in Current Events. Alley also took first in the Job Interview portion of the competition. Scarlett Armes, Smith and Kayden Akers took first place for their Promotional Bulletin Board.

Hopper received a second place award in the Extemporaneous Writing contest. In the Esthetics competition, Alley too second place while featuring model Autumn Burton. Autumn Burton took second place in Spelling. In the Quiz Bowl, the team of Cierra Martin, Scarlett Armes, Alley, Hopper and Burton took second place. In the welding competition Zach Lovingood finished second.

Natalie Phillips and model Gwendolyn Puckett took third place in the Esthetics competition. Arms finished third in the Current Events challenge.

The state competition is set for April 25-25 in Roanoke.

