PC hoopsters recognized with All-Region honors

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

Region 4D has released the names of those recognized as the members of the All-Region boys and girls basketball players for the recent season. Several Pulaski County players are listed.

Senior Maddie Ratcliff was selected as the lone member of the women’s first team. She is joined by Mya Hamlet and Amari Osei of EC Glass, Deaundra Jeffress of Halifax County, Nyasia Lanier of GW Danville, Kennedy Scales of Salem, Sklyer Prosser of Blacksburg and Nadia West of Amherst County.

Sophomore Ally Fleenor and freshman Keslyn Secrist were selected for the second unit. They are joined by Ella Morrison of Halifax County, Jordyn Goode of EC Glass, Paris Pettitt of Jefferson Forest, Abbie Baker of Salem, Kendra Smith of Amherst County and Curtasia Brooks of GW Danville.

Pulaski County freshman Paige Huff was selected as an honorable mention for the squad. She is joined by Bryla Hill of Jefferson Forest, Jamiyah Henry of EC Glass, Holland Saunders of Amherst County and McKenzie Moran of Salem.

The Region 4D Player of the Year was Mya Hamlett of EC Glass, despite the fact that the Lady Cougars defeated the Hilltoppers 70-57 in the region title game. Pulaski County also played a much tougher regular season schedule, finishing with a record of 21-7 in the VSHL state quarterfinals.

Lady Cougar Head Coach Bradley Sutphin, who was previously named the River Ridge District Coach of the Year, was named the Region 4D Co-Coach of the Year. He shared that honor with EC Glass Head Coach Anitra Thomas.

Two Pulaski County boys were selected to that All-Region squad. Senior Hayden Gray was selected as a member of the second team. Junior AJ McCloud was selected as an honorable mention.

The remainder of the boys All-Region 4D first team included Kapone Barley and Taevon Waldon of GW Danville, Kevon Ferrell of Halifax County, Rayvon Graham and Savion Austin of EC Glass, Ethan English of Slaem, Brock Vice of Blacksburg and Joseph Peters of Jefferson Forest.

The second unit included Gray, Alex Blanchard of Salem, Kameron Roberts and Jaden Waller of Halifax County, Elijah Butler of Amherst County, Jokobe Dixon of GW Danville and Caleb Eckart of Jefferson Forest.

Honorable mentions included McCloud, Davon Jenning of Halifax County, Bret Waugh of Amherst County, Luke Goforth of Blacksburg and Adam Hogsed of Jefferson Forest.

The Region 4D Player of the Year was Kapone Barley of GW Danville. The Region 4D Coach of the Year is Sterling Williams of Halifax County.

Written by: Editor on March 13, 2020.

Comments

