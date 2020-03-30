Passionate about Nutrition: Our Neighbor Ethelene Sadler

By WILLIAM PAINE

There’s plenty of people in this world who love food. This is evidenced by the existence of the Food Network and who doesn’t like to go out to eat once and again?

As School Nutrition Director for Pulaski County Public Schools, though, Ethelene Sadler takes her passion for nutrition to a whole new level.

“I started in school nutrition when I was about 23 years old and when I started, I had no idea that this was going to be what I consider my calling in life,” said Sadler. “I really feel like I was called into this work.”

The morning I spoke to Ethelene, she had strawberries on her mind. The governor had recently declared that students would no longer physically attend classes at their schools, so as to limit the spread of the coronavirus. This immediately raised concerns about the thousands of school children who depend on school lunches and who would potentially go hungry without them.

The school board was determined to find a way to feed these children, even if they wouldn’t be coming to school for class and as School Nutrition Director, Ethelene Sadler was put in charge of making this happen. She, as well as other school administrators and staff, had spent long hours figuring out how to best make and distribute thousands of meals. Though it had never been done before, somehow the school system delivered and kids who may have otherwise gone hungry kept getting fed.

But this is not business as usual and every day brings the potential problems. That morning, a truck full of fresh strawberries was very late in arriving.

“What am I going to do to improvise?” Ethelene asked herself. “Fresh strawberries have to get out today because we don’t have school again till Monday. So as soon as those trucks rolled into the dock it was all hands on deck because we were not about to allow something so delicious be wasted.”

Maintaining food supplies for a large the school system is challenging in the best of times but preparing the food in a limited number of kitchens with a limited number of staff and making sure the food gets out to the students makes her work all the more challenging. Sadler takes a philosophical approach to her task.

“After all of that said and done, most days they come and go,” said Sadler. “Things get done, people come happy, and they leave tired and happy. And you know, some days, it’s just unexpected things that don’t go according to plan.”

Ethelene Sadler grew up with her mother and father and six brothers and sisters “between two mountains” in the Little Creek section of Pulaski County.

“I grew up in a Christian home from a good family,” said Sadler, who still to this day teaches adult Sunday school classes at French’s Chapel. “My parents instilled a great work ethic in me. They taught me how important being a person of integrity is. I never considered myself disadvantaged at all. By the standards of the world, I may have been, but they always provided for us. Looking back, I have no idea how they did it.”

Ethelene graduated from Pulaski County High School in 1977 and by October 1984, she had begun working as a prep cook for the Pulaski County School System. Ambitious from the start, Saddler jumped at the opportunity to become an Assistant Manager of the Draper Elementary School cafeteria in 1987. She went on to work as Assistant Manager for the Dublin Middle School cafeteria before being promoted to Manager of the Pulaski County High School cafeteria, a job she held for 10 years.

Working in the school system’s nutrition program, Sadler became familiar with some of the issues that less well-off students faced.

“This one student never had money for lunches,” Sadler recounted. “We’d be out at lunch and he would come around and talk to us and we would always say, ‘You need to tell your parents you need lunch money.’ He never had it. But we always took care of him anyway. Sometimes you just have to do the right thing.”

Tears welled in Ethelene’s eyes as she recounted how that young man took his own life just a few years later.

“During all this time, I knew I wanted to do something more,” Sadler recounted. “And I had my goal set and I knew that eventually I wanted to be the Director.”

To reach her goal, she knew she would have to go back to school and so at age 45, Sadler started taking classes at New River Community College. It took a little longer to get her degree than some, as she was still working full time and raising her two children, but graduate she did with an associate degree in Business Management from NRCC.

It was 2009, the school system’s Nutrition Director retired and this led Sadler to apply for the job she still holds.

Just as Ethelene took her new position as director, the world of school nutrition was set to change dramatically because of the institution of the Healthier Hunger Free Kids Act, which changed what school children ate for lunch.

“The meal pattern changed what goes down on those plates and it was very challenging because our participation was dropping because it wasn’t what the kids were used to having,” said Sadler.

The new guidelines required schools to serve a cup of fruit for lunch every day. Salads were also served on a regular basis, while deserts became a rarity. Though unpopular at first, gradually the students began accepting the new healthier meal choices.

“Time takes care of things,” Sadler declared. “For some of those favorite menus, we’re probably serving about 62% of our students and that’s including our high school population, which is great participation, when you’re talking about school lunch.”

Another big change has been the growing emphasis on breakfast in Virginia’s school systems. During Sadler’s tenure, the statewide model for breakfast changed to allow students to grab an egg biscuit or mini pancake or any number of other items from a breakfast cart and then hurry on to class.

“Changing that model made a tremendous difference because we were doing Second Chance breakfast in our middle school and high schools,” said Sadler. “Kids didn’t like standing in line like they had been doing the last 50 years. Some principals and teachers didn’t want this to happen because they felt that this would disrupt the beginning of the day and kids would make messes but it turns out that is not a problem. Once you set the expectations for the students and tell them not to spill their juice and to just be careful, the students come through.”

“Riverlawn Elementary School was one of the first schools that got this down to where it worked,” said Sadler.

Changes in the way breakfast is served and to some extent, what is served, has resulted in many more students eating breakfast at school than had been the case in the past. Some schools around the county now have nearly as many students eating school breakfasts as school lunch, which according to Sadler, is “unheard of.”

“I have to give the principals credit because without them, we couldn’t make this happen,” said Sadler. “They understood how much we needed breakfast for our students in the morning, so they tweaked their schedules, so that middle and high schoolers could come down to the cafeteria between classes.”

Another major change to come under Sadler’s tenure involved the cost of school lunches, which normally cost around $2 a piece. Sadler found that the percentage of students who were enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to be nearly 50% of the students in both Critzer and Pulaski Elementary Schools. This allowed the school systems to implement the Community Eligibility Program (CEP), which made lunches free for all those attending these schools.

The next year Pulaski Middle School and Riverlawn Elementary Schools were added to the program and the next year after, Snowville was included. Today, all except two schools in Pulaski County, Dublin Middle School and PCHS, are under the CEP and up to half of those attending those schools qualify for free meals.

“When we started changing those models, it stopped the stigma of kids that are free kids or kids that are reduced or kids at full price,” said Sadler. “All of a sudden everybody felt the same. After we started doing Community Eligibility and we started getting higher participation, we started to feel stability in our school nutrition program.”

According to Sadler, the school nutrition program is not funded by the county, but instead receives the majority of its funding from federal and state sources, making up the balance from paying students and teachers as well as catering events.

Ethelene’s job as PCPS Director of Nutrition can be stressful, especially with recent changes precipitated by closing the schools but her home in Little Creek brings her peace of mind. Her daughter Christie added to the family tree with the birth of Ethelene’s granddaughter Davanna. Her son, David, died Oct. 21, 2005, and five years to the day, she adopted Wesley who still lives with her and her husband.

“Going up Little Creek, some days when I leave work … I’m pretty much, mentally, physically, emotionally exhausted, but when I turn up my driveway it’s such a peaceful place,” said Sadler. “My husband David is not a social person but he is the most loving, kind, supportive person … I don’t know where I could have found in this big world anyone more devoted to me than he is.”

She is as devoted to her family as she is to her work and there is no doubt she feels passionate about both.

“The purpose of this job is to make sure kids get breakfast and lunch at school … to make sure that we do our part to provide them their nutritional needs every day. That’s what I love about it the most because we know when they come to school, if they choose to get breakfast or lunch, at least we know they got that much before they go home. So, that’s the best part of my job.”

