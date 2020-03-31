Pandemic causing jobless numbers to soar

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A week of business layoffs and closings resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out a decade of employment gains in the United States, according to figures released by U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) Thursday.

During the first week of the national emergency, declared March 13 by President Donald Trump, a record 3.28 million Americans filed unemployment claims. That’s an increase of 3 million over the previous week’s figures.

“Nearly every state providing comments cited the COVID-19 virus impacts,” a DOL report states. The report was based on most recent available figures compiled during the week ending March 21.

“This marks the highest level of seasonally adjusted initial claims in the history of the seasonally adjusted series. The previous high was 695,000 in October 1982,” the report notes.

Until COVID-19, or novel coronavirus, started to spread inside the U.S., the nation’s unemployment rate had declined from 9.7% in January 2010 to 3.6% this past January. March 2020 figures are not scheduled for release until April 3.

Joyce Fogg, communications manager for Virginia Unemployment Commission, said the Commonwealth also saw a “drastic” increase in unemployment claims filed the week ending March 21. “We’ve been having a lot of overtime,” she said. “We’re trying to process the claims within a week.”

When Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared an emergency in the Commonwealth March 13, he urged quick processing of claims and directed some processes normally required to receive benefits be shortened or bypassed.

During the target week, 46,277 initial claims were filed in Virginia, compared to 2,706 the previous week, according to a Virginia Employment Commission news release.

“Initial claims measure emerging unemployment and the sharp increase in initial claims in the Commonwealth is clearly attributable to impacts from the COVID-19 virus. A number of counties and cities specifically cited COVID-19 related layoffs, the Virginia release states.

According to DOL statistics, Virginia and Pulaski County also saw significant improvement in the jobs market over the past decade, but that will change when March figures are released. The percentage of workers unemployed in Virginia decreased from 7.4% in January 2010 to 2.7% this past January. In Pulaski County, the numbers improved from 12.8% a decade ago to 3.6% in January 2020.

Service-related industries have taken the biggest hit from the pandemic so far. Information provided by Fogg (see chart) shows 4,109 unemployment claims were submitted in accommodation and food services. Other than 37,645 claims filed in unclassified categories, the next highest industry to file claims (907) was health care and social assistance.

Utilities faired the best, with only one claim filed.

Figures for unemployment claims are reported a week behind. So, Fogg said claim figures for this week, ending March 28, are expected to also reflect impacts from the pandemic.

