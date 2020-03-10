One-way traffic pondered on Prospect

If some residents have their way, a least a portion of Prospect Avenue in Pulaski will be limited to one-way traffic.

It’s an option Pulaski Public Works and pubic safety officials don’t favor, says Town Manager Shawn Utt.

Regardless, the traffic pattern or traffic calming measures are likely on Prospect sometime in the near future due to complaints regarding speeding, stop sign running and on-street parking.

Utt said the town has received complaints over the past month or month and a half regarding traffic patterns on Prospect due to actions of a Prospect resident.

“Six to seven weeks ago a citizen took it upon himself to create his own traffic calming measures by parking his vehicle and a utility trailer on the opposite side of the street that normally has parking,” Utt told council during Tuesday night’s legislative meeting. “It worked. It slowed people down, but it also created a safety issue.”

Utt said the town has since addressed that citizen’s concerns, but it did draw attention to a larger issue that council and staff need to discuss. He said a meeting recently was held with residents of several blocks of Prospect Avenue to address concerns they have with traffic on the road.

According to a map created by the town’s engineering department, the road ranges in width from 19.1 feet to 20.5 feet from the Route 11 intersection to 10th Street intersection, and from 24-30 feet from 10th to 16th Street.

“There’s a lot of traffic you wouldn’t expect that cuts through Prospect,” Utt told council. To put the street width in perspective, he said, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) standards for new residential streets require them to be 20 feet wide for two-lane traffic and another six to eight feet in width for on-street parking, which is prevalent along the southern end of the street.

During the meeting with Prospect residents, the main concerns they expressed were on which side of the street parking should be allowed and vehicles speeding and running stop signs.

“The police department has been up there quite a bit to try to determine what’s going on. I think we’ve even have the radar box that takes a lot of data. Whether it’s a perception or real, there’s certainly a safety issue we need to talk about,” Utt said.

Councilman Joseph Goodman, who lives on Prospect at the Washington Avenue intersection, summarized for council topics that were discussed during the citizen meeting. He noted that since more than 20 homes on the street are affected by the issue it is not a conflict of interest for him to take part in discussions under state code.

Goodman said he has requested the police department to monitor the stop sign at his residence several times because he has witnessed motorists fail to stop or do what he called a “California roll-thru” where they slow, but don’t stop.

“What’s occurring is a lot of people are coming up Prospect and then going up 15th or 16th to Robinson Tract or cutting over to Northwood. So there’s a lot more traffic on that road than it probably was designed for,” Goodman said.

He added, “Most citizens are pretty good with the speed. Stop signs? It depends if they can read the word ‘stop.’ It varies. Some people obey it all the time and then the next day they just plow right through it.”

Goodman said more investment is taking place on Prospect now than it has in years. Between Route 11 and 8th Street, he says, most of the homes don’t have nearly as much parking on their properties as the newer construction on the north end of Prospect, so they’re having to park on the street.

“In effect, you’re creating a situation where there’s not enough room for but one car to get by now. With the speeding and the stop sign running, it’s becoming a safety issue for those residents,” he said.

He says the problem is motorists “that are just plowing through there — coming right up Madison and going onto Prospect, or at my home, right up Washington and onto Prospect.” Plus, he says pedestrians are walking in the street where there are no sidewalks and “it creates a safety perception and in some cases an outright danger.”

Goodman said he has met personally with a number of residents since the community meeting was held. To address their concerns, he said the area between Route 11 and 8th Street would become one-way traffic headed northbound away from downtown. On-street parking would be allowed, with parking alternating from one side of the street to the other each block. “That just forces someone to have to move to the other side when they change blocks and that hopefully would slow them down,” he said.

Residents living from 8th to 10th streets were more concerned with speeding and cars running stop signs, according to Goodman. He said one-way traffic isn’t going to stop that so other measures will have to be implemented.

Goodman says the residents are interested in trying whatever changes are made for about six months to see if it is effective in addressing the problems. “You may have to do something for only a couple of years to change how people use it as a cut-through and then go back to the way it was,” he told staff.

According to Goodman, a new law making its way through Virginia General Assembly this session would enable the town to lower the 25 mph speed limit on Prospect to 15 mph. He said that may be an option, but his recommendation in addition to that would be placing stop signs at the top of Madison and Washington avenues, where they intersect with Prospect.

Apparently Madison and Washington traffic does not have to stop before entering Prospect due to issues that would arise if traffic had to stop on those hills during winter weather.

Goodman says the area typically only has a few days in which slick streets are a problem each winter anyway.

Councilman Brooks Dawson asked whether the road needs to be reduced to one-way traffic in order to meet VDOT requirements for street width. Utt said Prospect isn’t subject to the current requirements since it was built before those requirements were established.

Goodman said there would be “an angry mob” if it’s suggested the road be widened because the town right of way already encompasses a lot of the residents’ property.

A community-wide meeting will be scheduled to allow Prospect residents and other citizens to comment on the issue before any changes are made. After speaking with public safety and public works, Utt said town staff is leaning toward keeping two-way traffic, requiring off-street parking, and installing some kind of traffic calming measures to slow down vehicles.

Goodman said that will not be acceptable for the residents.

“They don’t want to have to find alternate parking or convert yard space into parking,” he said, noting that they may not be able to do that anyway due to requirements in the town’s zoning ordinance.

Utt plans to have a meeting date and location to propose to council at the March 17 work session. At that point Police Chief Gary Roche will provide council with the results of observations officers have made.

Roche told The Southwest Times officers observed the area between Madison and 7th Street 23 times between Dec. 16 and Jan. 16. They issued two warnings and wrote one citation for failure to stop at a stop sign during that time. The highest speed recorded was 27 mph.

He says an evaluation of speeds using the “Speed Spy” sign was conducted between Monday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m., and Thursday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m. A total of 1,136 vehicles were recorded, with the average speed being 19 mph.

The study recorded 1,072 vehicles traveling 30 mph or less; 51 traveling 31-35 mph; 11 traveling 36 to 40 mph, none recorded between 41 and 50 mph, and two traveling 51 or more miles per hour. Of the two recorded at 51 or more, he said, one was an obvious “ghost” reading that shows up with the same speed every time the sign is set up, regardless of its location.

Roche said he thinks residents may perceive traffic to be traveling faster than it actually is because of the tightness of the street. As a matter of fact, officers commented that vehicles traveling 31 or more miles per hour appeared to be going faster to them.

As for motorists running stop signs, the chief said it wasn’t “rampant” during the month his officers were monitoring the stop signs.

