NRVRC seeking award nominations

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

New River Valley Regional Commission (NRVRC) is seeking to recognize those who have impacted the region by accepting nominations for three awards being presented at its annual dinner in May.

Due by March 13, nominations are sought in three categories: elected or appointed official, NRV citizen or organization, and person or organization from outside the region that has impacted the NRV. Visit https://nrvrc.org/annual-nrvrc-award-nominations-open/ to submit a nomination or nominations.

Selected nominees are presented with the commission’s Champion of the Valley, Citizen of the Valley and Friend of the Valley awards.

Written by: Editor on March 5, 2020.

