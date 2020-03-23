NRCC spring semester to continue mostly online

By WILLIAM PAINE

In order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, New River Community College has issued new rules about how students will take their instruction.

These decisions are based on guidance provided by the Virginia Community College System (VCCS), the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

All student activities and events are canceled until further notice.

Effective Monday, March 23, student instruction will continue as follows until further notice.

Most in-person classes will be moved online via Canvas, emails, videos, Zoom Meetings and/or instruction packets. Faculty have been instructed to directly communicate delivery format information to their students.

Some performance based, face-to-face classes will meet in person in following with current CDC guidelines. Faculty are instructed to directly communicate information about these meetings to students.

Online classes will continue as previously planned.

NRCC students are encouraged to reach out to faculty with any questions about classes.

The school has listed other changes in policy as well.

Currently, the NRCC campus in Dublin and at the NRV Mall remain open. However, per CDC guidelines, anyone who is feeling ill is not allowed at either campus. Additionally, those who have recently traveled outside of the U.S. or on a cruise ship are not allowed on campus.

Children are not allowed on campus per college policy.

Changes in campus access will be posted on the NRCC website.

