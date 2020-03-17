NRCC May 2020 Commencement canceled

The Chancellor of the Virginia Community College System (VCCS) announced today that all VCCS May commencements are canceled. This includes New River Community College’s planned May graduation ceremonies.

The cancellation is in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance to avoid gatherings of 50 people or more over the next eight weeks. The college will make plans to honor the achievements of the Class of 2020 graduates later, at a time and in a manner that is safer for all concerned.

Written by: Editor on March 17, 2020.

