NRCC coronavirus statement

In light of the situation with the coronavirus (COVID-19), New River Community College is extending spring break for students by an additional week. The college is currently on a one-week break, and classes were originally scheduled to resume Monday, March 16.

College offices will remain open next week. Faculty and staff will make preparations during that time for possible additional measures such as shifting all instruction to online, implementing a hybrid approach or taking other actions for which a need may be determined. College officials will continue to monitor the situation in cooperation with public health agencies.

A number of upcoming events at NRCC originally expected to attract crowds are being canceled. Up-to-date details on event plans as well as academic scheduling will be posted on the college’s website https://www.nr.edu/coronavirus/.

Written by: Editor on March 12, 2020.

