Northam: Schools closed

Virginia Governor announced Monday that all Virginia schools will now be closed for the remainder of the academic year. While many questions on the logistics of this decision remain unanswered at this moment, Northam stated that the Department of Education would issue guidance for local schools beginning Tuesday.

State officials are continuing to work with the Department of Education to file the needed paperwork to officially eliminate all Standardized Testing for the 2019-20 school year.

It was also announced that all recreational facilities and entertainment venues will close. Restaurants and other businesses that provide drinks and beverages are limited to drive-thru or pick up only. Other establishments that are deemed “non-essential” will be limited to 10 patrons at a time. Essential businesses include grocery stores and food banks, pharmacies, medical supply stores, gas stations and convenience stores, liquor stores, hardware stores, laundromats, banks, auto service stations and pet stores.

Written by: Editor on March 23, 2020.

