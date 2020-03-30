Northam issues stay-at-home order

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Governor Ralph Northam issued an order to the state of Virginia Monday … Stay at home. The executive order takes effect immediately and will remain in place until June 10, 2020, unless amended or rescinded by a further executive order.

“We are in a public health crisis, and we need everyone to take this seriously and act responsibly,” said Governor Northam. “Our message to Virginians is clear: stay home. We know this virus spreads primarily through human-to-human contact, and that’s why it’s so important that people follow this order and practice social distancing. I’m deeply grateful to everyone for their cooperation during this unprecedented and difficult time.”

The order directs all Virginians to stay home except in extremely limited circumstances. Individuals may leave their residence for allowable travel, including to seek medical attention, work, care for family or household members, obtain goods and services like groceries, prescriptions, and others as outlined in Executive Order Fifty-Three, and engage in outdoor activity with strict social distancing requirements.

Outdoor activities will still be allowed as long as the 10-person rule is observed and people remain six feet apart. State Parks will remain open, but gatherings will be limited. The executive order also directs all Virginia institutions of higher education to stop in-person classes and instruction. Private campgrounds must close for short-term stays, and beaches will be closed statewide except for fishing and exercise.

North Carolina, Maryland and Washington, D.C., both have similar orders already in place.

The move comes as 12,038 people have now been tested in the state and 1,020 cases have been confirmed. Of those, 136 have required hospitalization and 25 have died. These numbers were current as of noon Monday.

“While we understand that people will need to leave their homes for some reasons, we must stay home the majority of the time to help stop the spread of this virus,” Northam said. “This will begin a time of sacrifice, but it is a needed one to help stop the virus.”

Last week, Governor Northam issued Executive Order Fifty-Three closing certain nonessential businesses, prohibiting public gatherings of more than 10 people, and directing all K-12 schools to remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

For the latest information about the COVID-19 outbreak, visit virginia.gov/coronavirus or CDC.gov/coronavirus.

Written by: Editor on March 30, 2020.

Comments

comments