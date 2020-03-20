Nine new Troopers from Southwest Virginia join ranks of Virginia State Police

RICHMOND – Natives of Smyth, Bland, Pulaski, Grayson, Washington, Wise, Lee and Russell counties were among the 36 new Virginia State Police (VSP) Troopers and one new Special Agent Accountant who officially graduated on Tuesday, March 17.

During the 131st Basic Session, trainees’ 30-week tenure at the VSP Academy, they received instruction in more than 100 different subjects spanning hundreds of hours. Academy training includes such areas as crime scene investigation, survival Spanish, judicial procedures, self- defense, cultural diversity and firearms. The new Virginia State Police troopers will report to their respective VSP Division Headquarters to begin the final phase of their training the first of next week.

Trooper Nathan A. Jennings, 22 and a native of Pulaski County, will be patrolling Roanoke County as his first duty area. He has an Associate’s Degree from Wytheville Community College.

Trooper Shane D. Brooks, of Smyth County, will begin his VSP career patrolling Roanoke County.

Trooper Adam V. Clampitt, 30 and a native of Smyth County, will be assigned to Campbell County. He is an Army veteran and earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Liberty University.

Bland County native, Trooper Cody E. Gray, 21, has an Associate’s Degree from Wytheville Community College, is a member of the Bland County Volunteer Fire Department and will begin his VSP career close to home in Russell County.

Grayson County native, Trooper Duane “Hunter” Knox, 23, has a Bachelor’s Degree from Radford University and will begin his VSP career in Roanoke County.

Trooper Derek E. Spencer, a Washington County native, was Vice President of the 131st Basic Session and is a U.S. Air Force veteran. He has a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Phoenix and will start his VSP career in Botetourt County.

Trooper Nathan A. Stidham, 27, is a Wise County native. He is a U.S. Army veteran and also served with the Wise County Police Department. He will begin his VSP career in Craig County.

Lee County native, Trooper Shawn D. Williams, 22, has an Associate’s Degree from Mountain Empire Community College. His first duty post with VSP will be in Nottoway County.

Trooper Holden S. Young, a Russell County native, will start his VSP career in Botetourt County.

These new Troopers will report to their individual duty assignments the week of March 23, 2020. For their final phase of training, each Trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.

As the need for highly-skilled and capable law enforcement officers increases, the Department continues to seek qualified applicants for the positions of trooper. All interested applicants are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police Recruitment Office at www.vatrooper.com.

