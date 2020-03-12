Nellie Loraine Worrell Dale Whitt

Nellie Loraine Worrell Dale Whitt, age 83, of Dublin, Va., passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at her home.

Born June 2, 1936, in Snowville, Va., she was the daughter of the late Hobert Worrell and Delmer Simpkins Worrell. Her first husband, Emmett Dale; daughter, Ruth Kimbler, and a number of brothers also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn Dale (Terry) Taylor of Pulaski, Va., and Mary Dale (David) Atkinson of Pulaski, Va.; grandchildren, Aaron Atkinson, Sonya Atkinson, Melissa “Missy” Kimbler and Terra Cheyenne Taylor; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-granchild; sisters, Hattie Simpkins of Radford, Va., and Edna Delap of Dublin, Va., and brother, Ernest (Gracie) Worrell of Snowville, Va.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, Va. Interment follows at Shiloh Cemetery.

The family is receiving friends from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on March 12, 2020.

Comments

comments