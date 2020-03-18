National leaders working together

By DAVID GRAVELY

Tuesday provided evidence that President Donald Trump and leaders in Congress and the Senate are bridging previous divides as they work toward helping Americans affected by the COVID-19 virus.

In a media conference Tuesday, the President announced efforts by the Federal Drug Administration to work with private businesses to ensure test kits and personal protective gear become more available to medical workers.

Other announcements during the meeting included plan to potentially expand Medicare Telehealth options at no additional costs to patients. This would not only offer faster doctor/patient interactions, but allow patients to speak with their doctors without possibly infecting others.

The President also announce efforts to ease HIPA regulations to allow doctors leeway in treating patients.

Plans to include more involvement from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Administration) and the Army Corps of Engineers were also mentioned.

One of the most talked about subjects in the conference was the President’s 15-Days to Slow the Spread plan. The plan highlights social distancing, ensuring those who are feeling sick contact their medical provider and avoid others, protecting those who are elderly or have compromised immune systems, avoiding social gatherings and practicing good hygene.

In other news from the conference, the President and other leaders are working toward a presenting a stimulus package that will likely contain a combination of a “tax holiday” for those who make under a certain amount, direct cash payments to those middle to lower income individuals to help offset additional expenses and lost income, and tax breaks and low interest loans to small businesses hit the hardest by the economic slowdown caused by the virus.

With many small businesses being forced to suspend business, the President’s plan is to put cash in the hands of Americans within two weeks, if possible, while also quickly putting together the plan for a tax holiday.

The announcement was also made that the IRS will adjust the 2020 tax deadline by at least 90 days and tax payments up to $1 million may be deferred during this crisis. Other normal tax laws will remain in effect, but the final decision will remain to be seen.

