BLACKSBURG – The George Washington and Jefferson National Forests are temporarily shutting down the Blacksburg Shooting Range, located between Virginia Tech and Pembroke near the Pandapas Pond Park.

In a statement released Thursday officials said, “We are committed to the health and safety of recreational visitors and our staff, and we are taking this action in accordance with USDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for reducing the spread of COVID-19.”

“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority,” the release continued. “We are closely monitoring the situation and are responding to current conditions as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.”

Individuals may contact a District Office for status updates on George Washington and Jefferson National Forests facilities and sites, or visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/gwj/recreation.

