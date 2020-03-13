Mr. Willie (Bill) Aldridge

Mr. Willie (Bill) Aldridge, age 82, of Pulaski, Va., passed away March 11, 2020, at Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.

He was born in Mingo County, W.Va., Sept. 8, 1937, to the late Henderson Aldridge and the late Nary Williamson Aldridge. He was a chemical machine operator for Magnox. After retirement, Bill just wasn’t ready to stop working so he joined the maintenance crew at Claytor Lake State Park, where he continued to work until 2018.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ivy Repass Aldridge; one sister, Alma Repass; four brothers, Elmer Aldridge, Ervin Aldridge, Henderson Aldridge Jr. and his twin brother, Paul Aldridge.

Surviving is his son and daughter-in-law, Blake and Charlene Aldridge; daughter and son-in-law, Leigh Ann and Paul Daigle; grandchildren, Brandon and Krista Daigle, Jaryck Daigle and David Rivera, Dustin Aldridge; step-grandchildren, Toni Harrell and Russell Steer, Dylan Harrell and Tatiana Carr; great-grandchildren, William Daigle, Aubrey Daigle; step-great-grandchildren, Emery Harrell, and Aria Harrell, Rylan Harrell; sisters, Oeda Trail Brogan, Carolyn Aldridge; brothers, Dallas Aldridge and Roger Aldridge, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and fur babies.

A Celebration of Life is being held Saturday, April 4, 3 p.m., at Water’s Edge Meeting Facility at Claytor Lake State Park. Family begins receiving friends at 3 p.m.

The family requests donations be made to American Cancer Society and the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home, both of which take online donations.

Moody-Davis Funeral Home is serving the Aldridge family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

