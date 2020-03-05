Move clocks ahead this weekend

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Given this winter’s roller-coaster temperatures and minuscule snowfall it’s hard to believe spring is around the corner and it’s time to implement Daylight Saving Time (DST) again.

Sunday at 2 a.m. marks the official beginning of DST; but unless you want to stay up late or get up early, you might want to turn your clocks ahead an hour before going to bed Saturday night. Failure to do so could make you late for church or other engagements Sunday.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, Benjamin Franklin first suggested the practice of moving clocks forward in an essay written in 1784. However, DST wasn’t actually adopted by the United States and several other countries until World War I, when it became a means to extend the hours of daylight and, thus, conserve fuel used for artificial lighting.

