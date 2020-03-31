Mount Rogers Health District Confirms cases of COVID-19

MARION – The Mount Rogers Health District of the Virginia Department of Health is reporting the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Carroll County, and a second case in Wythe County, and a third case in Washington County. There are no community contacts of concern in these cases, and there is no evidence of community transmission in these counties at this time.

“For any case of communicable disease, VDH does an investigation and ‘contact tracing.’ We identify and notify contacts, assess their risk of exposure and provide medical guidance for isolation (if symptoms are present) or quarantine (if no symptoms are present). We also advise the community on public health measures,” said Karen Shelton, M.D., director for the Mount Rogers Health District.

Remember that the most effective means of protecting yourself and those around you are hand and surface hygiene, including washing your hands, social distancing (six feet or more), avoiding close contact with groups (10 or more), avoiding touching your face, staying home if you’re sick and avoiding others who are sick.

The Mount Rogers Health District will not send out further press releases for new cases unless there is a significant factor involved.

Please check the VDH website at http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus for daily updates of cases at 9 a.m.

Written by: Editor on March 31, 2020.

Comments

comments