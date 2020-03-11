Motorcycle crash injures woman

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski woman was injured Sunday when her motorcycle struck a vehicle on Commerce Street in Pulaski.

Pulaski Police Chief Gary Roche said Danielle Goad, 44, was eastbound on Commerce Street when her 2016 Harley Davidson crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2003 Buick head-on.

Goad was transported to LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski and then transferred to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was listed in fair condition Tuesday afternoon.

Roche said and investigation into the 4:40 p.m. collision, near Bertha Street, is continuing.

