Pulaski County High School and Pulaski County Public Schools are pleased to honor Serenity Mitchell as the Senior of the Month for February 2020.

Serenity is the daughter of Katie Hill. In the written award it states, “She is a driven young woman, who has demonstrated maturity and a work ethic beyond that of a typical high school student. She is consistent, and can be counted on to do her best, whatever the task. As a classroom aide, Serenity is a role model and teacher to her peers and younger students. She is respected by students and adults alike. She has served on the leadership team for the ninth-grade Mentor Program and has been instrumental in developing the training and activities provided to support rising ninth graders during the transition from middle to high school.”

It goes on to say, “She has balanced this with a full course load, playing varsity volleyball, working in the Virginia Teach for Tomorrow program and working as an intern for the School Nutrition Program.”

March 11, 2020.

