Medical Reserve Corps seeks volunteers for COVID-19 emergency response

Volunteers needed for medical and non-medical support roles

CHRISTIANSBURG – In emergencies large and small, generous Americans have always volunteered their skills and talents to assist affected communities. Many ask “What can I do to help?” Now, as we face the COVID-19 public health crisis, that question has new relevance.

The Near Southwest Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) is one answer, providing a network of volunteers that are organized locally to improve the health and safety of their communities. Through the MRC, both medical and non-medical volunteers can provide support for day-to-day operations and for emergencies.

“Our primary care facilities and hospitals likely will not have staff to spare but as out-patient clinics and elective service providers cut back on operations, those clinicians could be a great asset to the MRC,” said Noelle Bissell, M.D., director of the New River Health District. “The same is true for students at medical and nursing schools. As we ramp up operations at our call center and look to the possibility of activating remote sites for screening and testing, medically-trained volunteers could significantly enhance our response capabilities, and help limit the spread of COVID-19.”

“Non-medical MRC volunteers can assist with support services at call centers, health screenings at vaccination or other clinics, plus public health outreach and training, administrative services, transportation and more,” said Near Southwest MRC Unit Coordinator Mary Lou Legg. “There really is a place for everyone.”

For more information or to volunteer, medically or otherwise, contact Mary Lou Legg at 540-585-3306 or nearswmrc@vdh,virginia.gov, or visit http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/mrc/.

For information on the New River Health District, visit http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/new-river.

For information on COVID-19 and ways to protect yourself and those you love, visit http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/surveillance-and-investigation/novel-coronavirus.

The Montgomery County Public Health Task Force, comprised of local government, public safety, education and health agencies works to proactively provide local residents and communities with accurate, up to date and effective information about COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. For information, visit www.montva.com/coronavirus.

Written by: Editor on March 17, 2020.

