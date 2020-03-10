McCready asks for help getting refund

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A member of New River Resource Authority’s board of directors says the authority is sitting on over $1 million that should be refunded to Pulaski County Public Service Authority, but the county’s representatives haven’t been able to get the refund approved.

NRRA board member Andy McCready says he and fellow board member Dean Pratt are trying to get an approximately $1.25 million refund that the PSA plans to use to upgrade the Dora Highway large item drop site in Pulaski.

The money represents the county PSA’s portion of what McCready says is $2.25 million in excess funds set aside for Ingles Mountain landfill when the county, town of Dublin and Radford City operated it. He says his and Pratt’s efforts are thwarted by votes against the refund made by Dublin’s and Radford’s representatives, as well as votes by jurisdictions that have no monetary interest in the funds.

McCready is the former Massie District representative on Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and Pratt is the former Draper District representative. However, they both still represent Pulaski County on NRRA.

The refund is just one issue McCready approached Pulaski Town Council about Tuesday night. He also is asking town staff, council members and the public to attend a Wednesday, March 25, budget public hearing to object to two proposed rate increases at the regional landfill. The meeting starts at noon at the NRRA office at the landfill, 7100 Cloyd’s Mountain Road.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on March 10, 2020.

Comments

comments