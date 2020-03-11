Man wanted in police pursuit caught

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A man wanted for allegedly ramming two sheriff’s vehicles during a January pursuit was captured Sunday in Parrott.

Robert Hampton Bailey, 41, of Parrott, was arrested around 10:13 p.m., following a foot pursuit on Fellowship Lane, according to Major Daniel Johnson with Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. Bailey is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

Johnson said Bailey was wanted on a total of 18 charges, all stemming from the Jan. 18 pursuit on Parrott Mountain Road. At that time, deputies tried to stop a Ford Ranger pickup truck around 9:14 p.m., but authorities said it refused to stop and accelerated to a high rate of speed.

A post on the sheriff’s department Facebook page indicated the truck, allegedly driven by Bailey, collided with one patrol vehicle and then “intentionally drove head-on” into another one. Bailey bailed out of the disabled truck and fled on foot into a wooded area, according to the account.

Sheriff Mike Worrell indicated the deputies were not injured during the crashes, but both vehicles sustained extensive damage.

According to jail and Pulaski County General District Court records, Bailey is charged with two counts each of eluding police and assault on law enforcement; three counts of property destruction; and one count each of possession of Schedule I/II drugs, possession of marijuana, domestic assault, intoxicated driving, driving revoked, reckless driving, improper exhaust, expired rejection sticker, improper plates, no headlights and insufficient tread on tires.

A June 15 preliminary hearing is set in general district court.

Written by: Editor on March 11, 2020.

