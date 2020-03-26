Lorina Osborne Young

June 14, 1934-March 25, 2020

Lorina Osborne Young, 85, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at her home in Dublin, Va.

She was a member of Valley Harvest Ministries and a retired registered nurse. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Annie Osborne; husband, Charlie Clifford Young; son, Charles Young; grandson, Joey Roop; and son-in-law, Paul Hight.

Survivors include her sons, Roger Young and Alan (Marie) Young; daughters, Diane (Joe) Roop, Patricia Young, Norma Shook, and Melissa Hight; 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Boyd (Cynthia) Osborne; sister, Elizabeth Price, and many other relatives and friends.

Due to current restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic, only 10 people at a time will be allowed into the funeral home for viewing between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon Sunday, March 29. The family will not be present. Funeral services are private and interment is in Mt. View UMC Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The Young family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

