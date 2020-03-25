Libraries and schools closed, but free online resources available

By WILLIAM PAINE

Now that a state of emergency has been declared in the Commonwealth of Virginia due to the COVID-19 virus, residents have been urged to stay at home and avoid contact with other people, as much as possible.

Like most all other government buildings, the doors of the Pulaski Library and the Charles and Ona B. Free Memorial Library in Dublin are closed to the public, but one can still take advantage of the Pulaski County Library system’s online resources.

By logging into pclibs.org, people can access the library’s many online resources, but to do this one must log in using a library card number.

Don’t have a library card? No worries! After logging into the Pulaski Library System homepage at pclibs.org, click the “Online Borrower Tab” to create an account for free.

This will guide users to a form. After filling out the form, the online computer system will assign a Library Card number and password to the user, which can be used to access all sorts of informative and entertaining online activities.

Go back to the library’s homepage and click the tab that says Online Resources. This will bring users to the Online Services page, which offers a variety of reading materials for children and adults. The “Find it Virginia” online offerings include thousands of e-books suitable for the very young, as well as well-seasoned citizens. There are 17,000 world history books to choose from, as well as eMagazines and eAudiobooks that can be downloaded directly to mobile devises at no cost.

Parents of students who are out of school will especially appreciate the newly added Tumble Book Library system, which offers specialized learning sites for various age groups.

The extent of what’s offered by the library is surprising in its scope. Also available for viewing are the Pulaski County Yearbook archives, which stretch up to the year 2000, and The Southwest Times archive, which we ourselves have used once or twice.

Photos from Rudolph and Theda Farmer’s photograph collection can be accessed at the library’s website.

Want to learn a new language? Rocket Language online courses are available at the library website, as are over 500 continuing education courses.

A link labeled “HOOPLA” will guide users to a large selection of ebooks, movies, music and TV shows.

Other government sponsored agencies have their own online resources including the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, which provides several online learning links including Virginia’s Wildlife Coloring Sheet, the Wildlife Education Project/Project Wild and Wild About Math, just to name a few.

In addition, Facebook pages have recently been created to help parents keep their children occupied. A Facebook page called Helping Parents & Children was designed to keep students in Pulaski County informed and learning during this outbreak. Their latest post showed Dublin Elementary School principal Elizabeth Webb reading chapter 22 of a book entitled, “A Boy Called Bat.”

Schools are out and the libraries are closed, but learning can continue if going online is an option that our readers can access. If not, The Southwest Times has some pretty good reading, too.

Written by: Editor on March 25, 2020.

