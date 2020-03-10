LGHP surgeon cleared of DUI charge

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

CHRISTIANSBURG — A Pulaski County surgeon who lost his job after being charged with intoxicated driving (DUI) in January, was cleared of the charge Wednesday when the prosecution asked that it be dismissed.

Patrick Jensen, Montgomery County chief deputy commonwealth’s attorney, asked the court to dismiss Stuart H. Goldstein’s charge for several reasons. Among them is the results of a court-admissible Breathalyzer test Goldstein took that night. Jensen said it was insufficient to support a charge of intoxicated driving.

Goldstein, 56, was a surgeon at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski until he was charged Jan. 3, after striking a pedestrian near Walmart on North Franklin Street in Christiansburg.

When police arrived on the scene of the 8 p.m. wreck, Jensen said, Goldstein was providing medical care to the pedestrian, identified by police at the time as 51-year-old Clarence Michael Hutchinson of Christiansburg.

The prosecutor said Goldstein’s blood alcohol content (BAC) registered .09 percent in a court inadmissible field test given at the scene, but a court-admissible test given at the police department showed his BAC to be .06 percent. The legal limit is .08 percent.

Court-admissible tests are admissible because the testing equipment is calibrated to insure accuracy. Field test equipment is not calibrated and is used merely as an investigative tool.

During Wednesday’s hearing, defense attorney Jimmy Turk made it a point to inform the court of the pedestrian’s BAC that night. Without using Hutchinson’s name, he told General District Court Judge Gino Williams he subpoenaed Hutchinson’s hospital lab work and found the BAC was .27 percent.

Goldstein made no statements during the hearing and he left the courthouse without commenting after the hearing concluded. However, Turk did comment.

“I can go back to my life, but Stuart can’t. It’s a shame. He lost his job over this and he shouldn’t have been charged.” In all the years he has practiced law in Montgomery County, Turk says he has never seen anyone charged with DUI when the court-admissible BAC was under the legal limit.

Jensen said another factor that prompted him to request a dismissal included results of an investigation Christiansburg Police Department conducted to determine whether Goldstein was operating his northbound 2013 Audi recklessly that evening.

After reviewing video footage available in the area it was determined Goldstein was traveling 19 mph when approaching the traffic light just prior to the wreck scene. When the light turned green, the Audi proceeded at a speed of 30 mph when the pedestrian stepped into the lane in front of the vehicle, according to Jensen.

He told the court the pedestrian attempted to cross the road outside of the designated crossing zone and in an area that is dark.

Turk said what happened to Goldstein could have happened to anyone, but it ended up costing Goldstein his job.

Asked about the chances Goldstein can get his job back, Turk had no knowledge regarding that aspect of the situation.

While Goldstein worked at LGHP, sources have told The Southwest Times he was employed by a company HCA uses to provide outpatient surgery. HCA owns LGHP and several other hospitals in the New River Valley.

