LewisGale Regional Health System implements additional visitation policy safety measures

Salem – To reduce the spread of illnesses, all LewisGale Regional Health System facilities – including LewisGale Hospital Alleghany, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, LewisGale Hospital Pulaski and LewisGale Medical Center – have implemented additional safety measures to protect patients and visitors.

NO visitors will be allowed with the following exceptions:

-Laboring mothers are allowed one adult visitor during their stay

-Mother-Infant Unit Patients are allowed one adult visitor during their stay

-Pediatric patients, including pediatric ER, are allowed one adult guardian at a time

-Patients having surgery are allowed one adult visitor during their stay

-Exceptions will be made for patients receiving end-of-life care

-Any exceptions to the above will require approval by the department director, nursing supervisor or Administrator On-call.

-All visitors must meet screening criteria to ensure they are not ill or experiencing symptoms when entering the facility.

Written by: Editor on March 20, 2020.

