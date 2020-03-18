LewisGale Regional Health System announces new visitation policy

By DAVID GRAVELY

All LewisGale facilities implement new visitation policy beginning Tuesday. With a goal of reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, all LewisGale Regional Health System facilities, including LewisGale Hospital Alleghany, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, LewisGale Hospital Pulaski and LewisGale Medical Center, are taking the following precautions to protect their patients and visitors.

Patients (age 16 and older) are now limited to one adult visitor at a time during new visiting hours (6 a.m. to 8 p.m.).

Overnight patients are limited to one adult visitor in several areas, including pediatrics, mother/infant, labor and delivery, pre- and post-surgery (patient advocates and end-of-life care. Emergency room patients are limited to one adult visitor (age 16 and older). Visitors 16 years old and under are restricted.

Hospital staff will prescreen all visitors (using standard pre-screening questions) and may require visitors to wear masks. All visitors will be required to wear an identifying armband indicating they have been screened.

Individuals with respiratory symptoms or other risk factors for COVID-19, such as travel or exposure, will be asked to refrain from visiting.

Visitors will be asked to refrain from visiting and utilize alternative methods of communication with patients who are under observation or test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Exceptions may be made for extenuating circumstances.

A release from the LewisGale corporate offices addressed the change.

“We appreciate the cooperation and help in maintaining a safe environment for our patients. We continue to work in partnership with our local Public Health Office, the Virginia Department of Health, and the CDC and will provide updates as necessary.”

