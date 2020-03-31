Lending a helping hand

By DAVID GRAVELY

As the situation with the COVID-19 virus continues to develop, examples of citizens and businesses showing community pride and goodwill toward those around them continue to be seen. In an effort to highlight some of those good deeds and acts, we will be featuring those stories as we become aware of them.

One example of a business going above and beyond that was brought to our attention this week involves Harvey’s Chevrolet in Radford. There have been many examples of this dealership helping the community in the past. Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners donated throughout the New River Valley and support given for school and school sporting events are just a few.

Recently, Harvey’s has teamed up with the Radford Sheriff’s Department and Meals on Wheels to deliver warm meals to those in need. The dealership has also offered to pick up and deliver groceries for those who are at-risk due to either a compromised immune system, being homebound, those who are self-quarantined or the elderly.

If you are in need of assistance, call 540-639-3923 and speak to Josh Hurst.

