Lady Cougars solid in scrimmage action

By DAVID GRAVELY, sports@southwesttimes.com

The George Wythe Maroon took an early lead Monday, but a determined Lady Cougar squad fought their way back to earn a 9-5 scrimmage victory in their final preseason action.

The visiting Maroons led 2-0 in the top of the first inning. With two outs on the board, starting pitcher Jordan Hill connected for a single. Hannah Edwards came in to run for Hill. MaKenzie Reno singled to move Edwards to second, who then stole third. A pitching error allowed Edwards to score, moving the total to 2-1.

Emily Webb started the second inning off with a single and then moved to second on an error. Mackenzie Wyrick connected for a double that scored Webb, leaving the score tied at 2-2 heading into the third.

George Wythe added a run to take the 3-2 lead in the top of the third, but the Lady Cougars answered. Makaylyn Alley earned a walk and then stole second. She advanced to third on an error and scored on a ground out by Reno. Tori Vest and Webb each added a single to put runners on first and second. Kadynce Almarode hit a double to score Webb and Vest, putting the Lady Cougars up 5-3 after five innings.

The bottom of the sixth inning was big for Pulaski County. Almarode earned a walk and then Wyrick hit a single. Almarode moved to third on a throwing error. Lexie Cantrell hit a sacrifice, but reached first after another Wytheville error. With the bases loaded, Lauren Cruise calmly stepped to the plate and connected for a single to score Almarode. Wyrick stole home with Reno at bat, then Reno hit a single that advanced all runners. A good defensive play ended the run for the Lady Cougars, who suddenly found themselves up 9-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. George Wythe was able to add one run, but the game ended with a 9-5 Lady Cougar victory.

Reno led the Lady Cougars with three hits and one RBI. Hill and Webb had two hits and two RBI each with Webb scoring twice. Wyrick had two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Tori Vest earned one hit and one run. Almarode had one hit, two RBI, a walk and a run scored. Cruise had one hit, one RBI and a run scored. Alley had a walk and one run scored.

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to open the regular season Monday, March 16, when they host Galax. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.

